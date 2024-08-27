When can you hunt on Sundays in Pennsylvania this year?

Sunday hunting may happen in Pennsylvania Sunday hunting may happen in Pennsylvania 02:34

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Mark your calendars, hunters. The Pennsylvania Game Commission released the three Sunday hunting dates for this season.

On Nov. 17, Nov. 24 and Dec. 1, Pennsylvanians can hunt all game except turkeys and migratory game birds.

Those hunting on private land on Sundays have to get a Sunday hunting landowner permission slip before going, the Game Commission says.

Pennsylvania is one of 12 states that doesn't usually allow hunting on Sundays except for foxes, coyotes and crows during open season. In 2020, then-Gov. Tom Wolf signed a bill into law dedicating three Sundays to hunting deer and bear during archery and gun seasons.

The state House passed a proposal in June to greatly expand hunting on Sundays. The bill was sponsored by state Rep. Mandy Steele of Fox Chapel, who believes the authority should fall to the Game Commission rather than the legislature to decide how many Sundays hunting is allowed. Under the current law, the legislature must approve hunting seasons and harvest limits each year.

On Facebook, the Pennsylvania Game Commission said it supports expanded Sunday hunting opportunities, but it's up to the Legislature.

"Legislative action is needed for the Board of Game Commissioners to have the ability to set additional Sunday Hunting opportunities," the Game Commission wrote. "If you support additional Sunday Hunting opportunities, contact your state legislator(s) to have your voice heard."