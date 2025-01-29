Pennsylvania students spend day off school developing communication skills with CBS News Philadelphia

Many schools in the Delaware Valley were closed on Wednesday because of Lunar New Year, but one Philadelphia nonprofit made it worthwhile.

The KB Foundation, an organization that provides group mentoring, hosted dozens of girls from Philadelphia and Norristown for a corporate mentoring event at Reach Climbing & Fitness in Montgomery County on Wednesday.

Students sat down with several volunteers from CBS News Philadelphia to learn online etiquette and how to navigate the social media landscape. Following the workshop, the girls put their problem-solving skills to the test with rock climbing.

"Representation matters and it's important for our young ladies to see women in this profession," Alexandra Ingram, a mentor with the KB Foundation, said. "A lot of times we don't see women in media."

CBS Philadelphia

CBS Philadelphia

CBS Philadelphia

The goal of the event was to sharpen the girls' communication skills and have fun. CBS News Philadelphia reporter Eva Andersen said it was great giving back to the next generation.

"I love mentoring and I always feel really lucky when I get to interview young people for the story I'm working on for the day," Andersen said, "but the chance to put the camera to the side for the day and sit next to them and chat with them, that was really special."

The KB Foundation hosts events like these throughout the year. Tanayha Hollinger, an eighth grader at Eisenhower Science and Technology Leadership Academy said she is hoping to use the interpersonal skills she learned to pursue her dream of becoming a pediatric surgeon.

"When I get older and I'm not going to be able to communicate with somebody because I have an attitude or I'm angry, I can't communicate with my manager when I'm angry and I need my check," Tanayha said. "That's what I survive off of."