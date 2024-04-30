2 Pennsylvania State Police cars crash while pursuing shoplifting suspect in Delaware County, sources say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Two Pennsylvania State Police vehicles crashed while pursuing a shoplifting suspect in Delaware County Tuesday afternoon, sources with Upper Darby and Haverford police told CBS News Philadelphia.

The chase started after a shoplifting incident at the Promenade at Granite Run, formerly known as Granite Run Mall, in Middletown Township.

The first crash happened near State and Rolling roads in Springfield and the second crash happened near Burmont and Township Line roads in Havertown. The crash scenes are less than a mile away from each other.

It's unclear at this time how many people were in the cars at the time of the crashes or if anyone was injured.

The alleged shoplifting suspect took off, police sources said.