GLEN MILLS, Pa. (CBS) - A portion of U.S. 322 Conchester Highway in Delaware County is closed Wednesday afternoon because of a fatal accident, according to the Upper Chichester Township Police Department.

Police said the roadway is closed from Chelsea Parkway to Creek Parkway.

CBS News Philadelphia is working to find out what led to the accident and how many cars were involved.

This is a developing story and will be updated.