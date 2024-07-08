Pennsylvania school district says students impersonated teachers with fake TikTok accounts

The TSA says 3 million people were screened Sunday, Beryl hits Texas, Biden returns to Washington

CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) -- A school district in Chester County, Pennsylvania says middle school students were responsible for creating nearly two dozen TikTok accounts that impersonated teachers earlier this year.

A spokesperson for the Great Valley School District said officials first learned about the 22 fake TikTok accounts at the end of February, but still aren't sure when they were first created or how many students were involved.

According to a New York Times report published on July 6, many of the videos posted on the accounts propagated rumors about staff members and included racist and homophobic memes and innuendos.

"It saddens us to know that the students to whom these teachers dedicate their time and talents every day would misuse technology in a way that causes teachers undeserved stress and emotional hardship," Superintendent Daniel Goffredo said in a statement.

The district plans to provide an update on the case at 2 p.m. Monday. CBS News Philadelphia will carry that press conference live in the vide player above.

The district said after learning about the accounts, administrators worked with local law enforcement to determine what legal action could be taken against those responsible.

"The challenge presented that these accounts were created outside of the school and may have represented students' right to free speech. At the school level, action was taken, as was appropriate and permissible, to address known individuals who created the fictitious accounts," GVSD said.

Back in March, the district said it also held an assembly for 8th-grade students and families to "to address the responsible use of social media."

The district told CBS News Philadelphia that it cannot comment on the specific disciplinary actions taken against any of its students.

"We take this very seriously," said Goffredo. "As a district, one of our goals is to create warm and inclusive spaces for everyone. That certainly includes our teachers. While we wish we could do more to hold students accountable, we are legally limited in what action we can take when students communicate off campus during non-school hours on personal devices."

The district added that all teacher photos were removed from the online directory, and teachers impacted by the videos were offered counseling and "resources to help protect themselves online."

This is a developing story. CBS News Philadelphia will provide more details as new information becomes available.