Pennsylvania primary election results 2024

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Pennsylvania's 2024 primary election is Tuesday. Check this page when polls close at 8 p.m. for live results as they come into our newsroom.

Pa. primary election results

Who was on the 2024 Pennsylvania primary ballot?

President

The battleground state's primary election is relatively late, and Republican Donald Trump is currently running unopposed since former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley suspended her 2024 GOP presidential campaign in early March.

Democrat Joe Biden is also running unopposed in the primary. This comes as his remaining challenger Rep. Dean Phillips of Minnesota dropped his long-shot Democratic primary bid against Biden in early March.

Senate

Democrat U.S. Sen. Bob Casey does not face a primary opponent and neither does Republican challenger David McCormick. Control of the U.S. Senate is on the line in 2024, and Casey's bid for a fourth term is expected to be one of the nation's most expensive and closely watched races.

Primary voters will also have to make their choices in other races.

Congress

All 17 incumbents — nine Democrats and eight Republicans — are running for reelection in Pennsylvania's 17 congressional seats.

Only a handful of the seats are expected to be competitive in the November general election.

In the primary, just five have a direct challenger from within their party: Democratic Rep. Dwight Evans of Philadelphia, Pittsburgh-area Democratic U.S. Rep. Summer Lee and Republican U.S. Reps. Mike Kelly of Butler and Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick of Bucks County.

Evans is facing former Philadelphia Register of Wills Tracey Gordon to lead the 3rd District encompassing several areas of Philadelphia.

Fitzpatrick's bid for reelection is also gaining attention. He is facing a challenge from Mike Houck for his 1st District seat. The winner will face Democratic challenger Ashley Ehasz.

In the 7th District in eastern Pennsylvania, three Republicans are vying for the nomination to challenge Democratic U.S. Rep. Susan Wild of Allentown. They are state Rep. Ryan MacKenzie, IT firm owner Kevin Dellicker and lawyer Maria Montero.

Meanwhile, in southcentral Pennsylvania's 10th District, six Democrats are seeking the nomination to challenge Republican U.S. Rep. Scott Perry of York County. They are former public radio executive Blake Lynch, business consultant John Broadhurst, former TV news personality Janelle Stelson, Harrisburg City Council member Shamaine Daniels, retired Marine Corps pilot Michael O'Brien and Rick Coplen, a teacher and retired Army officer.

Attorney general

Five Democrats filed for the party's primary.

They include state Rep. Jared Solomon of Philadelphia, Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer, former state Auditor General Eugene DePasquale, former federal prosecutor Joe Khan and Keir Bradford-Grey, the former head of Philadelphia's and Montgomery County's public defense lawyers.

On the Republican side, York County's district attorney, Dave Sunday, and state Rep. Craig Williams of Delaware County filed to run.

Treasurer

Stacy Garrity, the Republican incumbent, filed to run for a second four-year term. On the Democratic side, two filed to run: state Rep. Ryan Bizarro of Erie and Erin McClelland, a two-time congressional candidate in suburban Pittsburgh who has helped run various human services organizations.

Auditor general

The Republican incumbent, Tim DeFoor, filed to run for a second four-year term. On the Democratic side, two filed to run: state Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta of Philadelphia and Lehigh County Controller Mark Pinsley.