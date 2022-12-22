These schools are closed or changing schedules due to weather
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The following schools in our region are closed or dismissing early on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, due to inclement weather.
Pennsylvania
Montgomery County
- Abington School District - closing early
- Lower Merion Township schools - closed
- Lower Moreland Township School District - early dismissal times moved up 30 minutes
- Mastery Philadelphia Schools - closed
- Perkiomen Valley School District - closed
- Pottsgrove School District - closed
- Jenkintown School District - 9:40 a.m. dismissal for middle/high schools; 10 a.m. dismissal for elementary
- Springfield Township - 11:15 a.m. dismissal for elementary; 10:25 a.m. dismissal for middle/high schools
- Spring-Ford Area School District - virtual instruction day
- Upper Perkiomen School District - virtual
Philadelphia County
- School District of Philadelphia - virtual
Chester County
- Octorara Area School District - transportation canceled
- Twin Valley School District - closed
Bucks County
- Bucks County Intermediate Schools - virtual
- Council Rock School District - closed
- Pennridge School District - closed
New Jersey
Camden County
- Mastery Camden Schools - closed
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.