These schools are closed or changing schedules due to weather

By Joe Brandt

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The following schools in our region are closed or dismissing early on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, due to inclement weather.

Pennsylvania

Montgomery County

  • Abington School District - closing early
  • Lower Merion Township schools - closed
  • Lower Moreland Township School District - early dismissal times moved up 30 minutes
  • Mastery Philadelphia Schools - closed
  • Perkiomen Valley School District - closed
  • Pottsgrove School District - closed
  • Jenkintown School District - 9:40 a.m. dismissal for middle/high schools; 10 a.m. dismissal for elementary
  • Springfield Township - 11:15 a.m. dismissal for elementary; 10:25 a.m. dismissal for middle/high schools
  • Spring-Ford Area School District - virtual instruction day
  • Upper Perkiomen School District - virtual

Philadelphia County

  • School District of Philadelphia - virtual

Chester County

  • Octorara Area School District - transportation canceled
  • Twin Valley School District - closed

Bucks County

  • Bucks County Intermediate Schools - virtual
  • Council Rock School District - closed
  • Pennridge School District - closed

New Jersey

Camden County

  • Mastery Camden Schools - closed

