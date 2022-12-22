These schools are closed or changing schedules due to weather

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The following schools in our region are closed or dismissing early on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, due to inclement weather.

Pennsylvania

Montgomery County

Abington School District - closing early

Lower Merion Township schools - closed

Lower Moreland Township School District - early dismissal times moved up 30 minutes

Mastery Philadelphia Schools - closed

Perkiomen Valley School District - closed

Pottsgrove School District - closed

Jenkintown School District - 9:40 a.m. dismissal for middle/high schools; 10 a.m. dismissal for elementary

Springfield Township - 11:15 a.m. dismissal for elementary; 10:25 a.m. dismissal for middle/high schools

Spring-Ford Area School District - virtual instruction day

Upper Perkiomen School District - virtual

Philadelphia County

School District of Philadelphia - virtual

Chester County

Octorara Area School District - transportation canceled

Twin Valley School District - closed

Bucks County

Bucks County Intermediate Schools - virtual

Council Rock School District - closed

Pennridge School District - closed

New Jersey

Camden County