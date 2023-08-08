National Weather Service surveying Glen Mills, PA for possible tornado damage

Homeowners wake up to downed power lines after severe storms

Homeowners wake up to downed power lines after severe storms

Homeowners wake up to downed power lines after severe storms

GLEN MILLS, PA (CBS) -- The National Weather Service says it is looking at the possibility of a tornado that may have touched down in Glen Mills, Delaware County as severe storms hit the region Monday.

The storms knocked out power for thousands across the region.

A crew will visit Tuesday to assess the damage and determine if it was caused by a tornado.

The National Weather Service is also planning storm damage surveys in nearby Chadds Ford.

Surveys are also taking place in Hockessin and Newark in New Castle County, Delaware, along with Afton Village in Center Valley and the Midway Manor section of Allentown, PA.

The NWS said "there is not much evidence" of tornadoes near Allentown.

There are plenty of branches and other debris littering the roads in the area after the storms.

On Schoolhouse Lane, we saw large branches including one leaning on power lines and another that crashed through part of a fence.

Property owners are out assessing damage and cleaning up Tuesday.

The storms moved through quickly but residents say it was the longest five minutes they've ever experienced.

"I was in my office finishing up a call, and all of the sudden I heard the rumbling, and I started heading toward the basement," homeowner Andrew Thorp-King said. "And right as I opened the basement door, boom, it was like a tree bombing my house. I heard all this noise, didn't know what it was."

Thorp-King said a fallen tree destroyed his deck and hot tub.

"I just sat in the basement sipping a little tequila waiting for it to just all go away. I was calling the insurance company to get the claim in, calling the family to make sure they were OK."

Traffic is moving slowly on roads in the area. Use caution on roads as crews work to clear them.

There are no reports of injuries from the storms in this area.

CBS News Philadelphia's Nikki DeMentri contributed to this report.