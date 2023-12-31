Some of the wackiest and weirdest New Year's Eve ball drops in Pennsylvania

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Why lower a sparkly ball to ring in the New Year when you can drop a bologna? Or a strawberry? Or a 400-pound Peep?

Welcome to Pennsylvania, home of the wacky and wonderful New Year's Eve "ball" drops.

Across the state, communities are gearing up to give New York City's Times Square a run for its money and celebrate the arrival of 2024 with their own unique spins on a New Year's Eve tradition.

Here's a look at some of Pennsylvania's most unique New Year's Eve traditions.

Bethlehem: Peep Drop

This year's PeepsFest party will drop a 400 Peep at the SteelStacks campus. The four-foot-nine, 400 pound Peep will drop at 5:35 p.m. on Dec. 31 for families looking for some kid-friendly New Year's Eve fun.

Dillsburg: Pickle Drop

No, Dillsburg isn't know for pickle production, but New Year's Eve is still a big "dill" in this small town!

After the baby pickle drop for the kids, a giant pickle will descend onto the onto the residents of Dillsburg.

Harrisburg: Strawberry Drop

The ball drop gets a fruity twist in the capitol city. Harrisburg continues its annual tradition of dropping a strawberry to celebrate the new year.

Hershey: Hershey Kiss Raise

When you're the "sweetest place on Earth," your New Year's Eve celebration has to match.

Hershey will raise, instead of drop, a Hershey's Kiss at midnight, fitting for a town known for producing tons of chocolate.

Kennett Square: Mushroom Drop

Of course the "Mushroom Capital of the World" is going to drop a giant mushroom at the stroke of midnight. The 700-pound stainless steel fungus will be lowered Sunday night in homage to the town's acres of mushroom fields.

Lebanon: Bologna Drop

Because nothing says "Happy New Year" like some charcuterie!

The 16-foot bologna drops at in downtown Lebanon, a region popular for its bologna production.

Lower Allen Township: Pants Drop

You read that right. When the clock strikes 12, the town drops a pair five foot tall yellow pants, a nod to the nearby Yellow Breeches Creek.

Mechanicsburg: Wrench Drop

A tradition that honors the mechanics who settled in the area, giving Mechanicsburg its name, the giant wrench will drop on Main Street during this year's New Year's Eve celebration.

Pottsville: Yuengling Beer Bottle Raise

It makes sense that the home of the nation's oldest brewery would raise a glass (or a bottle) to celebrate the new year. The Yuengling beer bottle will be raised on the top of the flagpole in Garfield Square.

York: White Rose Drop

Ever though we're talking about a town in Pennsylvania, York's New Year's Eve celebration evokes English history. The white rose symbolizes the War of the Roses between Lancaster and York in the 15th century. Not far away in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, the town symbol is fittingly a red rose.