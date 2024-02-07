Pennsylvania among "most sinful" states, report finds

Boaz searches for the best cookie in Pittsburgh Boaz searches for the best cookie in Pittsburgh 04:30

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pennsylvania is among the "most sinful" states, a new report found.

On Tuesday, WalletHub released its "Most Sinful States in America" report for 2024. Pennsylvania came in just inside the Top 10 at No. 9. Ohio was No. 23 and West Virginia was No. 28.

Nevada was the "most sinful" state, followed by Louisiana, California, Florida and Tennessee. Wyoming was the "least sinful" state, followed by New Hampshire, Idaho, Maine and Vermont.

To compile its rankings, WalletHub compared states "across 55 key indicators of immoral or illicit behavior. Our data set ranges from violent crimes per capita to excessive drinking to the share of the population with gambling disorders."

It also used seven key dimensions to compare the states: "anger and hatred," "jealousy," "excesses and vices," "greed," "lust," "vanity" and "laziness."

Pennsylvania ranks No. 5 in the "vanity" category, with WalletHub saying the Keystone State has the third-most beauty salons per capita.

Last month, WalletHub released its ranking of the "Best & Worst States to Raise a Family" for 2024, and Pennsylvania was ranked No. 21. Ohio and West Virginia came in at No. 30 and No. 48 overall, respectively.