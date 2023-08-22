Police in NJ town track down teen driver they say struck, killed man in Port Richmond

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police in Pennsauken, New Jersey pulled over and arrested a 19-year-old driver believed to be involved in a fatal hit-and-run early Tuesday morning.

A little after 12 a.m., Philadelphia police on patrol in Port Richmond saw two Dodge Chargers speeding down the street near the intersection of Castor and Aramingo Avenues.

One Charger was dark blue and another was white.

Officers say they saw the blue Dodge hit a pedestrian crossing Castor Avenue - he was hit so hard he was launched out of both his sneakers, and pronounced dead on the scene at 12:25 a.m.

After the crash, police say both Chargers immediately took off and headed east on Castor Avenue.

The Philadelphia officers tried to follow them, but lost them as they headed north on I-95.

Meanwhile, investigators on the scene found pieces of the blue Charger including a side mirror.

"It has front-end damage, it was missing one of the side mirrors ... that was part of the description that we were broadcasting," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said. "And there were two occupants, a 19-year-old driver and a passenger in that vehicle."

A short time later, Pennsauken police pulled over and arrested the driver of the blue Charger.

"Pennsauken got some of that information and they did a great job stopping that vehicle, only about a 10-minute drive from this particular location," Small said.

"At this time, we believe that the Dodge Charger that was stopped in Pennsauken, New Jersey is the striking vehicle that struck this pedestrian at Castor and Aramingo," he added.