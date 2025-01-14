Pennsauken police welcome New Jersey's first crisis response, community resource K-9

Pennsauken police have a new addition to their ranks, and Sergeant Craig Adair spent Tuesday bonding with his new partner, K-9 West.

The yellow lab is not only the newest and youngest member of the department, but officials say he will also soon be the first crisis response and community resource K-9 in New Jersey.

"He's just over three months old. His one job is to basically help people through their traumatic situations," said Adair, while holding the puppy in his arms.

The nonprofit organization, Crisis Response Canines, says their dogs were on the ground this month in New Orleans helping first responders and community members heal after 14 people were killed during the New Year's Day attack. The dogs have been deployed all over the country ever since the Pulse Nightclub shooting in Orlando in 2016.

West will be trained to provide comfort and emotional support to individuals, families and his fellow officers during and after a traumatic event. Officials say it's a way to enhance mental health and foster the well-being of first responders.

"Dogs provide unspoken comfort and they really do serve as the ice breaker to communication," said Andrea Hering, president of Crisis Response Canines.

West was donated to the Pennsauken Police Department by The Hero Academy. He was named in memory of Lance Cpl. Jeromy West, who was killed in Iraq in 2006.

"Just to be able to carry on his namesake means a lot to me, and I know he's going to serve well," Adair said. "If this little guy can help officers during their trying times, as well as citizens, then it's definitely a good way and I'm glad we are able to kind of lead the way."

West will undergo a year of obedience, socialization and therapy training. Pennsauken police hope K-9 West will serve as a model for other local departments.

