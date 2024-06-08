Pennsauken's Summer Kick Off Event​ ends early due to public safety concerns, sources say

PENNSAUKEN, N.J. (CBS) -- Pennsauken's Summer Kick Off Event on Saturday ended early due to public safety concerns according to a spokesperson for the township. Everything was shut down and the fireworks show was canceled.

A spokesperson for the township told CBS News Philadelphia Saturday night that, "On the advice of Pennsauken's Office of Emergency Management and our first responders, Township Administration has made the decision to end this year's Summer Kick Off early. We apologize for the inconvenience to attendees, but the safety of our residents and the overall community comes first. We appreciate your understanding in this matter."

Pennsauken Township's official Facebook page had a post that said, "Due to public safety concerns the Pennsauken Summer Kick Off has ended early."

The Summer Kick Off Event was from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and included activities such as bounce houses, face painting, balloon twisting, food vendors and more.

