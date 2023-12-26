PennDOT: Roosevelt Expressway Ramp to I-76 West in Philadelphia closed after car strikes bridge

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- PennDOT announced Tuesday that the U.S. 1 South, also known as the Roosevelt Expressway, Ramp to westbound I-76 and City Avenue is closed due to damage after a car struck the bridge earlier in the day.

The transportation company said the bridge's structure was damaged after a large vehicle struck it Tuesday afternoon.

Drivers will now be directed to use eastbound I-76, Montgomery Avenue and westbound I-76 until further notice.

PennDOT said the ramp will remain closed until its team of bridge engineers and contractors can make the needed repairs.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation recommends drivers to follow the allotted detour routes. They also advise drivers to anticipate delays and backups near the work zone.

For more information related to the roadway and conditions, you can visit 511pa.com.