Roosevelt Expressway Ramp to I-76 West remains closed after crash, delays expected The U.S. 1 South (Roosevelt Expressway) Ramp onto I-76 westbound and City Avenue is still closed Wednesday after a large vehicle hit the bridge on Tuesday, Dec. 26. Officials said the bridge sustained structural damage, nd the ramp will stay closed until crews make the necessary safety repairs. https://www.cbsnews.com/philadelphia/news/penndot-roosevelt-expressway-ramp-i76-west-philadelphia/