Day 1 of 2024 Penn Relays kicks off in Philadelphia with high schoolers, professionals and seniors

Get Ready For The Action: Day 1 of 2024 Penn Relays kicks off In Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's one of the biggest stages in the sport and it's happening in Philadelphia. Day 1 of the historic Penn Relays was on Thursday.

More than 20,000 fans are cheering on their favorite teams but of course, the stars of the show are the runners.

Some are making 60 look like the new 20.

More than 17,000 athletes are competing at this year's Penn Relays, from high schoolers to some of the best professionals. For some of the runners who are competing, it's not about what place they finish but if they finish at all.

"Everything hurts but I'm fine," Tiombe Ewing said. "I made it through safe. I'm not injured. I'm not hurting."

"I feel pretty good," Don McGee said. "I'm not in shape but just having fun with it."

Among the runners were masters competitors. Adults, some over 60, like McGee, who said this race is like their Olympics.

"It's significant because it gives us a chance to showcase what we can do as senior citizens, if you will. We're not dead yet, we still performing at a high level at our age," McGee said.

As for Ewing, it was her first time competing. "I love it, I want to come back now," she said. "I can't wait until next year."

For New York high schooler Corintia Griffith, this is a moment she will never forget.

"It's honestly an honor to be here," she said. "Last year was really rainy and gross, this year is a lot better than last year was."