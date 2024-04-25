Guide to the 2024 Penn Relays: Schedules, transportation, bag policy and more

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The 2024 Penn Relays will bring the country's top high school, college and adult runners to Philadelphia this weekend to compete in dozens of individual, team and track and field events.

Whether you're heading to the University of Pennsylvania campus as a competitor or a spectator, here's what you need to know about the 128th annual competition.

What are the Penn Relays?

Each year the Penn Relays brings thousands of runners to Franklin Field on the University of Pennsylvania's campus to compete in track and field events.

According to Penn Relays, the three-day event is the longest, uninterrupted collegiate track meet in the country and has had more athletes run than at any single meet in the world.

High school, college and professional runners and track and field athletes compete at the Penn Relays.

What days are the Penn Relays?

The 128th annual Penn Relays will take place from Thursday, April 25 until Saturday, April 27 at Franklin Field.

What is the 2024 Penn Relays event schedule?

On Thursday and Friday, events begin at 9 a.m. On Friday, events begin at 7 a.m.

Thursday, the day starts with high school girls relay races and events for Special Olympics and masters athletes (runners ages 40 and 50, 60 and over and 70 and over groups) sprinkled throughout the day. On the collegiate level, the action kicks off at 5:25 p.m. with the College Women's 400m Hurdles Championship.

A full schedule of events for all three days is posted on the Penn Relay's website.

How to get to the Penn Relays

SEPTA: Attendees can take SEPTA Regional Rail trains to 30th Street Station of Penn Medicine Station, Market-Frankford Line to 34th Street, the Trolley to 33rd Street or Bus Routes 21, 30, 42 or 49.

On Saturday, April 27, SEPTA is extending service on the Chestnut Hill East, Doylestown, Media, Norristown, Thorndale, Trenton and Warminster lines.

AMTRAK: Amtrak riders can take trains to 30th Street Station, located several blocks from Franklin Field.

PARKING: Limited parking is available on Penn's campus for $25 on a first-come, first-served basis. The following four garages will be open during the Penn Relays:

Museum Garage, South & Convention Street (only accepts credit)

Chestnut 34, 34th & Chestnut Streets (only accepts credit)

Walnut 38, 38th & Walnut Streets (only accepts credit)

Walnut 40, 40th & Walnut Streets (only accepts credit)

What is the Penn Relays bag policy?

Certain bags are allowed inside Franklin Field but are subject to inspection.

Bags must be smaller than 16"x16"x8." No large bags, like duffels, equipment bags or backpacks are allowed inside, though exceptions might be made for participants and coaches.

2024 Penn Relays bag policy Penn Relays