PAULSBORO, N.J. (CBS) -- Paulsboro police want to know real baaaad if anyone is missing a pet goat after one was found in town Sunday evening.

According to Paulsboro police, a goat was found after 6 p.m. near the Paulsboro Fire Department in the area of West Billingsport Road and Delaware Street.

Paulsboro police are urging the person missing this fluffy friend to call 856-423-1100 before the goat chews through their fence.