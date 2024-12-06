Paul George has 21 points and 9 assists in the Philadelphia 76ers' 102-94 victory over Orlando Magic

Paul George had 21 points and nine assists second in his game since bruising a bone in his left knee, leading the Philadelphia 76ers to a 102-94 victory over the Orlando Magic on Friday night.

KJ Martin added 20 points to help Philadelphia improve to 6-15. The 76ers have won three of four for the first time this season.

Franz Wagner scored 30 points for the Magic, and Jalen Suggs had 22. Orlando dropped to 16-9.

Magic: If the Magic are going to be taken seriously in the Eastern Conference, they'll have to improve their three-point shooting percentage. They entered the night at an NBA-worst 31.2%.

76ers: Joel Embiid could be back sooner rather than later from chronic knee swelling. He has played only four games this season

After the Magic cut a 17-point lead to seven early in the fourth, Philadelphia was able to force two turnovers, with George and Martin making baskets to extend the margin to 13.

Orlando shot 4 of 21 from the floor in the second quarter and 0 for 13 from three-point range in the session. It turned a two-point lead into a nine-point deficit.

The Magic host Phoenix on Sunday. The 76ers are at Chicago on Sunday.