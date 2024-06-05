Winning lottery ticket worth $1.9 million sold at Pottstown, Pa. beer store

POTTSTOWN, Pa. (CBS) –⁠ A winning lottery ticket worth $1.9 million was sold Tuesday at a beer store in Pottstown, the Pennsylvania Lottery said.

Pat's Beverage on East High Street sold a Match 6 ticket that hit all six winning numbers, 3-16-18-39-40-47 to get the jackpot of $1,900,000.

The store will get $10,000 from the lottery for selling the winning ticket.

Pat's Beverage on East High Street in Pottstown, Pennsylvania sold a winning lottery ticket worth $1.9 million, the Pennsylvania Lottery said. Chopper 3/CBS News Philadelphia

Back in March, another lucky customer hit for $150,000 on the Powerball, matching four of the five white balls in the March 18 drawing. The jackpot was $687 million at the time.

Earlier this week in Montgomery County, a lottery customer hit for $3 million on a $30 "$3,000,000 Fun Fortune" scratch-off ticket sold at Towne Tobacco in Elkins Park.