Authorities announce man convicted of 2017 Kensington murder

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- District Attorney Larry Krasner and the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office Homicide and Non-Fatal Shooting Unit convicted a man Monday accused of conspiring with another individual to fatally shoot a man in April 2017.

Patrick Woolfork, 32, was convicted of third-degree murder in the fatal shooting of Elliot Cortes, 26, in Kensington. Woolfork was arrested in August 2018 and was found guilty last year.

Investigators believe the fatal shooting was an attempted robbery when Woolfork and another person approached Cortes on the corner of North 2nd Street and Westmoreland Street on April 1, 2017. Officials say Cortes was shot in the head.

During the investigation, police were able to get pieces of video that they say show Woolfork and another person following Cortes home and minutes later, both reappear without Cortes. An officer was able to identify Woolfork as the suspect and testified at the trial.

"Despite surveillance video never capturing the murder, nor any witness coming forward to provide a statement to police, a Philadelphia jury found Woolfork guilty," the release states.

Woolfork is scheduled to be sentenced later this month.