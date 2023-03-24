Parents charged after child found locked in cage in NE Philly

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Parents of the 6-year-old boy found locked in a dog cage at a Northeast Philadelphia home are now facing criminal charges, police said Friday.

Michelle Campbell, 30, and Paul Weber, 31, are charged with endangering the welfare of a child and recklessly endangering a person, a police spokesperson said.

Police arrived at their home on the 4200 block of Glenview Street and found two girls, ages 3 and 5 wandering around near the back of the house.

Officers picked the girls up and entered the home, and that's where they found the 6-year-old boy in the cage. The cage was closed shut with a zip tie.

The children were taken to St. Christopher's Hospital for Children for an evaluation.

Police previously said the mother of the 6-year-old left him naked with a pillow and blanket while she was out.

Police say the children's mother would often lock the little boy inside the dog cage when she left the home.

Police say an elderly woman who uses a wheelchair, identified as a grandmother to the children, was also found inside the home, along with a 40-year-old man – identified as an uncle.

In total, five children were living in the home. Two of them were at school when police arrived.

"It just boggles my mind they put their kids in cages," Hector Perez, a neighbor, said.