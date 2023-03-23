6-year-old boy found naked in cage inside Northeast Philly home: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 6-year-old boy was found naked inside a dog cage in a Northeast Philadelphia home Thursday afternoon, police say.

Police were called just before 1 p.m. to the Mayfair home on the 2400 block of Glenview Street for a report of someone screaming.

Authorities caution this investigation is in its very early stages, but say what they found is described as tragic and unacceptable.

Police say the mother of the 6-year-old left him naked with a pillow and blanket while she was out.

DEVELOPING: Two men spotted carrying away a dog cage from a home on Glenview Street. @CBSPhiladelphia https://t.co/MiwjpzGJR3 — Alicia Roberts (@ARobertsCBS) March 23, 2023

When police arrived, they found two little girls - partially naked - outside. When they went inside, they found the girls' brother inside that dog cage.

Police say an elderly woman who uses a wheelchair, identified as a grandmother to the children, was also found inside the home, along with a 40-year-old man – identified as an uncle.

In total, five children were living in the home. Two of them were at school when police arrived.

CBS News Philadelphia spoke to a neighbor who said he's seen DHS at this home before. He was there when police arrived.

"My neighbor found them outside, came outside by themselves half naked so my neighbor put them in the garage called 911," Tom McNamee, a neighbor said.

The mother is being interviewed by special victims officers.

The children were taken to St. Christopher's Hospital, but appear to be physically OK. They will remain in the care of DHS.

Police are still trying to identify the children's father as this investigation continues.