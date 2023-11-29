Visitors weigh in on fate of West Philadelphia's Clark Park memorial honoring lost Palestinian lives

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A memorial in West Philadelphia's Clark Park honoring the Palestinian lives lost to war in Gaza is causing some controversy after city officials said they planned to remove it.

People came to grieve at the memorial and mourn the thousands of Palestinian lives lost in the ongoing conflict in Gaza between Hamas and Israel.

"There isn't a good justification for losing all those lives," Matthew Graber said. "We're in the stall of this cease-fire now, not knowing if it will hold or if there will be more killing of innocent people."

The white flags underneath a tree in Clark Park have been there since Oct. 28. However, a Philadelphia Parks and Recreation policy only allows 15 days for temporary memorials in public spaces. On Tuesday, they announced plans to remove it.

"I don't see how it's creating any harm by doing this," Maggie Ross said. "I'm definitely in support of it."

Now, Mayor Jim Kenney's office, along with Councilmember Jamie Gauthier who represents the West Philly neighborhood, and organizers and others met to discuss options.

Gauthier's office said to CBS Philadelphia:

"This memorial offers neighbors struggling with the crisis in the Middle East a peaceful place to come together in healing."

Healing that Graber hopes others will be able to experience.

"I hope that the cease-fire continues, I hope the killing stops, I hope that people of Gaza get access to water, to food, homes," Graber said. "I hope that the occupation ends."

The city is now considering leaving the memorial in place while the community applies for an art installation permit but no timeline has been established.