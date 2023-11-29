American expected to be among hostages released on sixth day of Israel-Hamas cease-fire

How likely is another extension of the Israel-Hamas cease-fire?

An American citizen is expected to be among a sixth group of hostages released by Hamas Wednesday, according to two sources familiar with the plan, amid an ongoing, temporary cease-fire between Israel and the militant group that governs Gaza.

The American was on a list of 10 hostages who were expected to be released Wednesday. An additional two Israeli hostages were transferred to the Red Cross Wednesday and later arrived in Israel, the Israeli military said.

Wednesday could be the final day of the humanitarian pause in fighting that started Friday and has coincided with the release of more than 80 hostages taken by Hamas in the militant group's Oct. 7 attack on Israel. Some 180 Palestinians have been released from Israeli prisons in return.

An Israeli military helicopter carrying family members lands at the Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan on November 29, 2023, ahead of the expected release of hostages held by Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip. JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty Images

Talks, however, were being held in Doha to try to extend the pause even further, after both Israel and Hamas indicated they would be open to another deal. Under the current arrangement, three Palestinian prisoners are being released in the West Bank for every one hostage freed. The hostages released so far have only been women and children, but it is possible that men could be included in a future deal.

Qatari, Egyptian and U.S. mediators have been meeting in Doha to help negotiate a continued pause in hostilities and release of the hostages.

Currently, Qatar is "focused on the mission at hand, which is the next 24 or 48 hours, expanding the truce and hopefully moving into a full suspension of violence in Gaza," Nawaf Al-Thani, the former Qatari defense attaché to the United States and the former director of Qatari Defense Operations, told CBS News on Wednesday.

In the longer term, he said Qatar would like to help negotiate a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

"It's not an immediate focus, but it's something they would like to see after things cool down and fighting ends... A viable, secure state of Israel next to a viable, secure Palestinian state."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday that after the hostages are returned by Hamas, Israel's operations in Gaza would resume.

"In recent days, I have heard a question: After completing this stage of the return of our hostages, will Israel go back to the fighting? My answer is an unequivocal yes," Netanyahu said in a statement. "There is no situation in which we do not go back to fighting until the end."

