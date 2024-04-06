Windy weather across Philadelphia region, mix of sun and clouds with chances of light rain

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The first thing you'll notice about the weather when you head outside Saturday is the wind - we've seen wind gusts above 20 mph and some even above 30 mph around the region.

It's not too warm out, so with that wind you'll want to dress warmly if headed outside.

Saturday we reach a high temperature of around 54 in Philadelphia, though if any wind is blowing it will feel a little cooler. The high temps are a little lower, around 50 degrees, up in the Lehigh Valley.

Burt thankfully upper-level low that's been giving us cooler and cloudier weather since about Thursday (basically just a puddle of cold air high in the atmosphere) is on its way out.

The evening looks quiet, a little chilly and still breezy for any WrestleMania fans or folks headed out for dinner or a movie.

Sunday starts clear, but may cloud up a bit in the afternoon. It looks to be dry, though - and a little warmer, with a high of 57 degrees.

Monday, the day our region sees about 90% totality of the solar eclipse, it looks like there will be decent viewing conditions - with the proper protective glasses! There will be a mix of sun and high-level clouds.

The eclipse begins at 2:08 p.m. here in Philly and reaches 90.1% totality at 3:23 p.m. By 4:35 p.m. the moon will be past the sun.

The high temperature trend stays in the 50s through Sunday. Monday, we'll see highs reach the 60s, and we hit the 70s on Tuesday.

Then we could see more rain chances late next week. We'll be keeping an eye on those and their timing and keep you up to date.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Saturday: Breezy, some sun. High 54

Sunday: Sun and clouds. High 57, Low 39

Monday: Mostly sunny. High 64, Low 38

Tuesday: Warmer. High 74, Low 47

Wednesday: Chance showers. High 69, Low 52

Thursday: Rain likely. High 66, Low 53

Friday: Showers linger. High 68, Low 59

