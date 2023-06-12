Watch CBS News
Local News

PA unclaimed property search: New bill aims to give Pennsylvanians what they're entitled to

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

New bill aims to get unclaimed property back to owners in Pennsylvania
New bill aims to get unclaimed property back to owners in Pennsylvania 00:59

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) --  There's a new push to get unclaimed property back in the hands of Pennsylvanians who rightfully own it.

Previously, if you had unclaimed money or property held with the State of Pennsylvania, you had to fill out a form and wait for the state to process your information.

Now, new legislation could change that.

The Pennsylvania treasurer said the state has $4 billion of unclaimed property, and many people don't know that they're entitled to claim what's theirs.

The bill passed the Pennsylvania Senate unanimously, so the state House takes it up next. If it's signed into law, some people could see checks as early as Christmas.

To find out if you have unclaimed property or the status of a claim, click here.

CBS News Philadelphia Staff
512-appicon-philadelphia-color.png

The CBS News Philadelphia Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on June 12, 2023 / 9:39 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.