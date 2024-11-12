Watch CBS News
Crash involving multiple tractor-trailers disrupts Pennsylvania Turnpike traffic Tuesday

By Joe Brandt

/ CBS Philadelphia

A crash involving multiple tractor-trailers is blocking westbound lanes on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Bucks County Tuesday morning, authorities say.

Images from Chopper 3 show multiple trucks blocking the westbound lanes of the turnpike near the Bensalem interchange, Exit 351. The highway is closed between I-95 southbound (Exit 40) and Exit 351 until the scene is cleared.

Traffic was being diverted off the highway through a parking lot. Earlier, cars were able to pass the scene on the right shoulder or an exit ramp.

Stay alert and consider an alternate route if you're traveling this morning.

The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission says drivers should take I-95 south to Exit 35 for Woodhaven Road, then exit for U.S. 1 North/Roosevelt Boulevard toward Morrisville. Drivers can then re-enter the turnpike at the Bensalem interchange past the crash.

Digital signs in the area are displaying this detour to drivers.

pennsylvania-turnpike-tractor-trailer-crash-bensalem-today.jpg
Chopper 3/CBS News Philadelphia

Crews were on the scene cleaning debris, which appeared to include a spill of some kind.

More information on what caused the crash or if anyone was injured was not immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Joe Brandt

Joe Brandt has been a digital content producer for CBS News Philadelphia since 2022. He is a Temple University graduate and was born and raised in Pitman, NJ.

