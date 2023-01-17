Pa.'s next governor Josh Shapiro confirms he's an Eagles fan

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Pennsylvania politicians elected to a statewide office have a duty to represent and govern for the whole state. So when it comes to sports, you might see politicians sending kudos to Pittsburgh and Philadelphia teams alike, despite some bitter rivalries.

But where do the sports loyalties of soon-to-be Pennsylvania governor Josh Shapiro lie?

He was asked Monday if he was an Eagles or Steelers fan.

Our camera cut off right before his answer, but he had a little help making sure everyone knew which side he was on. He pointed to his son's Eagles hoodie, and that says it all.

We're sure he'll be watching when the Eagles take on the New York Giants in the NFC Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs on Saturday.

Shapiro is a Montgomery County native who later served in the state House representing the area. Then he was Attorney General under Gov. Tom Wolf.

What teams have other governors cheered for?

Wolf has cheered on Philly and Pittsburgh teams before. In 2011, his predecessor, then-Gov. Tom Corbett went to Super Bowl XLV where the Steelers fell to the Green Bay Packers.

We can safely say that Corbett's predecessor, Democratic Gov. Ed Rendell, loves the Birds. He was the mayor of Philadelphia before that.