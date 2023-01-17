NFL playoffs: Eagles fans ready for divisional round vs. Giants

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Excitement is building as the Eagles prepare to host the New York Giants for the second time in three weeks Saturday night. This time, the stakes are even higher in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs.

It wasn't too crowded on the Art Museum steps on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, but CBS Philadelphia dropped by to take the temperature on the Eagles.

Eagles fan Vincent said he's ready for the game this weekend.

"Long time no see," he said.

Well, actually we did just see them not so long ago.

Like, last week.

The win was hard-fought and set up uneasy questions.

We can assure you however bragging rights were still on full display.

"48 to 3," Nate Manzon, of Phoenixville, said of his game prediction.

Quarterback questions hang in the balance.

It's OK to be nervous.

Joe Holden: Jalen Hurts – will he be there?

"Hopefully," Boden said,

CBS Philadelphia also met Eagles fans from far away in Colombia, South America. They said they're nervous to see the Giants for the third time.

Ben Gorland, of Harrisburg, really set the stage for the weekend and the remaining postseason.

"I think the Eagles are going to beat the Giants, no question," Gorland said. "I don't think the Giants have a chance. I'm a Steelers fan, but I will be rooting for the Eagles."

"I think Xfinity is going to be an awesome time on fire, the Linc is literally going to explode," he added. "The city is extremely passionate about the Eagles. I think the Eagles are going to win the Super Bowl and we're going to march down Broad Street."