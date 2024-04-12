Windy weather with rain showers in Philadelphia region, potential warmest day of the year coming up

More windy weather with some rain showers in Philadelphia region

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Friday is a breezy and mainly cloudy weather day with some scattered showers possible around the Philadelphia region.

After overnight rain and blustery winds, we're still seeing gusts above 30 mph and the rain is not done with us quite yet. A wind advisory was in effect for the Jersey Shore and the Delaware coasts, but that expired at 7 a.m.

We expect showers to pick back up around 10 a.m. Friday.

After they move out there might even be a little clearing, but it's most likely going to stay overcast.

The high temperature is 64 degrees in Philadelphia and a little warmer at 66 degrees in the Lehigh Valley.

Saturday looks overcast as well, but should clear up at night if you're heading out on a date or for dinner. It will be a little on the cool side with a high of 58 degrees and a low of 47.

Sunday looks clear, a little breezy and substantially warmer than Saturday.

Next week it gets warmer - we could see our first 80-degree temperature of the year on either Tuesday or Thursday. We haven't had a temperature in the 80s since Oct. 28, 2023, when it was 83 degrees!

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Friday: Windy with showers. High 64

Saturday: Clouds clear slowly. High 58, Low 47

Sunday: Warmer with some sun. High 72, Low 44

Monday: Mostly sunny tax day. High 74, Low 58

Tuesday: Very warm. High 80, Low 52

Wednesday: Warm with a shower. High 79, Low 56

Thursday: Partly sunny. High 80, Low 61

