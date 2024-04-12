More windy weather with some rain showers in Philadelphia region The bulk of the rain has moved out but there are still high winds around the Philadelphia region and in particular the Jersey Shore and Delaware, where a Wind Advisory is in place until 7 a.m. Gusts above 30 mph were reported around the area. The rest of Friday looks breezy and still wet with more rain arriving around 10 a.m. and potential for spotty showers into the afternoon. Tammie Souza has your weather forecast for Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware.