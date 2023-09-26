PA, NJ, DE among 17 states to join FTC antitrust lawsuit against Amazon

FTC sues Amazon for allegedly tricking consumers into signing up for Prime memberships

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware are among 17 states joining the Federal Trade Commission in a much-anticipated antitrust case against Amazon. The FTC and state attorneys general filed the lawsuit Tuesday, alleging the retailing giant illegally wields monopoly power to maintain higher prices, harming customers and hurting rivals.

"Our complaint lays out how Amazon has used a set of punitive and coercive tactics to unlawfully maintain its monopolies," FTC Chair Lina Khan said in a statement. "The complaint sets forth detailed allegations noting how Amazon is now exploiting its monopoly power to enrich itself while raising prices and degrading service for the tens of millions of American families who shop on its platform and the hundreds of thousands of businesses that rely on Amazon to reach them."

Amazon didn't immediately respond to CBS News' request for comment.

The legal showdown comes after Amazon attorneys gave no ground in discussions last month with the FTC, both Politico and the Wall Street Journal reported. The complaint focuses on Amazon's business practices that the FTC contends block lower prices on rival sites and compel merchants to use the e-commerce company's logistics and advertising services.

The FTC case relies on showing how Amazon's business practices allegedly violate antitrust laws.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.