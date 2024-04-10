Cloudy, warm weather around Philadelphia with stray showers; strong cold front coming Thursday

Cloudy, warm weather around Philadelphia with stray showers; thunder and downpours Thursday night

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Wednesday morning's weather is mostly quiet save for a few stray showers - these have mostly filtered north toward the Poconos, upper Bucks County and Berks County.

Farther south in places like Philadelphia, it's just cloudy, though we could see some clearing as the day goes on. Still, we can't rule out chances of stray showers today.

The high temperature should reach 75 degrees in Philadelphia and will be a little cooler in the Poconos and at the Jersey Shore.

More serious rain and wind come our way Thursday night when a strong cold front passes by. This could produce winds up to 40 mph, downpours and a few rumbles of thunder.

The action really gets going around 6 p.m. Thursday and continues into Friday morning.

Heavy rainfall may lead to some minor urban flooding and along small creeks and poor drainage areas.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Wednesday: Warm, stray shower. high 75

Thursday: Clouds, PM rain and wind. High 72, Low 56

Friday: Windy with showers. high 65, Low 58

Saturday: Some sun, windy. High 60, Low 48

Sunday: Quick warming. High 74, Low 47

Monday: Very warm! High 78, Low 57

Tuesday: Warm again. High 78, Low 57

