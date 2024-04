Cloudy, warm weather around Philadelphia with stray showers; thunder and downpours Thursday night The Poconos and Lehigh Valley have seen most of the stray showers in the area Wednesday - other parts of the Philadelphia region are just seeing clouds. We might get a break later in the day, but you can't rule out a stray shower popping up either. Kate Bilo explains the weather conditions and why Thursday night we could see downpours and thunder lasting into Friday.