Pa. hospital employee gunned down in parking lot: Police

DANVILLE, Pa. (CBS) – Police are searching for the gunman in a deadly shooting at a Montour County hospital. That shooting happened Friday evening at Geisinger Hospital in Danville.

The hospital is about two hours northwest of Reading and about three hours northwest of Philadelphia.

According to authorities, the victim was a 40-year-old woman who worked at the hospital. They say she was gunned down in the employee parking lot, immediately prompting the hospital to take safety precautions in order to protect patients and staff.

"The hospital immediately followed our emergency procedures, we went into lockdown," Rosemary Leeming, the chief medical officer, said. "And that means that no one goes in and no one goes out."

Officials have not confirmed any information about the relationship between the victim and the shooter.