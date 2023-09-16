Demolition begins after 4-alarm Oxford, Pa. fire displaces nearly 100 people

Community unites to help nearly 100 people dispalced after Oxford, Pa. fire

OXFORD, Pa. (CBS) -- Demolition has started after a four-alarm fire in Oxford, Pennsylvania destroyed part of its historic downtown. It comes as efforts are now underway to help the displaced families get back on their feet.

Officials said flames impacted six properties, including apartments, storefronts and historic structures. By Friday afternoon, at least three buildings were demolished, leaving behind piles of rubble and shattered glass.

Demolition has started on buildings damaged from a large fire in Oxford, PA.



This is in the heart of their historic downtown where some of these buildings were built nearly a century ago. @CBSPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/ucxnPqEPki — Marcella Baietto (@MarcellaBaietto) September 15, 2023

The cause of the fire remains unknown, but the fire department said it started Wednesday night and continued into Thursday, as crews from all over the area attempted to stop the blaze.

Nearly 100 people are now without homes and are being helped by several nonprofits.

Amid all of the devastation, the community is working to help those impacted.

"Everyone has stepped up. Everyone has donated," Aaron Karpas with the Oxford Neighborhood Services Center said. "It has absolutely been a blessing and a miracle that we've been able to give all this support to these people as a community."

A shelter has been set up at Penn's Grove Middle School, while a local group is working to place families in hotels.

"I feel like, I don't know how to put it, but it's just terrible," Chris Erskine, Oxford resident, said. "I feel terrible. Our I guess home was attacked by fire. You can't fight it."

At least $30,000 has been donated to impacted families and as of now, more than a dozen families are staying at a nearby hotel.

It's not just families needing assistance, $5,000 has been collected for local businesses.

"Half of my heart is broken and the other half is so full of gratitude from this community," Christine Grove of Oxford Chamber of Commerce said.

Our community hurt today but we also saw the best in people! The 90 people displaced are being supported by the Red... Posted by Oxford Area Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, September 14, 2023

Sixteen families are temporarily staying at a nearby hotel but the main goal is to find them permanent housing with the help of local nonprofits like Oxford Silo.

"Where are these families going to live?" Melissa Pacella of Oxford Silo said. "The housing market is really challenging to begin with and now we have a really significant challenge in front of us."

Another challenge is making sure impacted children feel safe during this time thanks to resources from the Lighthouse Youth Center.

"Even as an adult this is very difficult but as a kid having that sense of home and safety is really important," Micah Lehman of Lighthouse Youth Center said.

Even in the midst of all the destruction, the community is looking toward the future.

"This community now needs us to help them and that's what we're here for," Grove said.

Officials said no one was injured and no one died in the fire.