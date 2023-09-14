80 displaced after 4-alarm fire rips through Oxford, Pa. apartments

OXFORD, Pa. (CBS) -- Eighty people are displaced after a four-alarm fire ripped through an apartment complex Wednesday night. Firefighters battled flames into Thursday morning.

All 49 apartments in the complex have been impacted, and 80 residents have been displaced.

Officials are telling people in the area to conserve water. Oxford police said to avoid South 3rd Street between Market and Hodgson Streets.

The fire started just after 11:30 p.m. at the apartment complex, at Third and Locust Streets.

Flames spread to multiple buildings including businesses and a warehouse.

A structural collapse also occurred.

In total, 17 businesses were damaged, including 13 residential buildings.

The fire chief said one firefighter suffered minor burns, and several nearby fire companies were called out to help, including some from out of state.

"Our units arrived on scene within five minutes at a well-advanced fire that quickly escalated to four alarms," Union Fire Company No. 1 fire chief Jim Booth said.

A man who witnessed the fire said it was like watching a campfire.

"It was bad, I feel like it just spread from one building to the other building," the man said. "Like looking at a campfire, looking at pallets just burning up...put your hand in there, you're probably not getting your hand back."

A disaster declaration is in place for Oxford Borough.

The Red Cross has set up a shelter at Penn's Grove Middle School in Oxford. Classes at the school are canceled Thursday, according to the school's website.

The Red Cross said families are being provided with a place to sleep, meals, snacks, water, hygiene items and emotional support.