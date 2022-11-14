Watch CBS News
Overturned tractor-trailer stops Ben Franklin Bridge traffic

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The eastbound lanes of the Ben Franklin Bridge heading into New Jersey are closed Monday, as crews work to remove a tractor-trailer that overturned.

Footage from Chopper 3 shows the vehicle on its side. If you are heading into New Jersey, you should seek an alternate route like the Walt Whitman Bridge.

Westbound traffic heading into Philadelphia can cross the bridge.

