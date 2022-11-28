Philly SD brings in counselors after 4 Overbrook HS students were shot

District brings in counselors after 4 Overbrook High School students were shot

District brings in counselors after 4 Overbrook High School students were shot

District brings in counselors after 4 Overbrook High School students were shot

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- With classes resuming on Monday following Thanksgiving break, the School District of Philadelphia brought counselors to Overbrook High School after four students were shot last week.

The school district says it sent an emergency crisis team to the school to meet with students on Monday. The team includes about 20 school district support counselors, community activists and concerned parents.

The students are taking part in exercises known as grief activities.

"Some of them are terrified, they're frustrated," Monique Braxton, a spokesperson for the School District of Philadelphia, said. "The fact that they could not walk a block from the school they attend is horrifying."

CBS3 has been told three of the four students who were shot are out of the hospital.

They have not returned to school.

There have been no arrests so far in this shooting.