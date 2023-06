New Jersey Forest Fire Service responding to wildfire in Burlington County

BROWN MILLS, N.J. (CBS) - The New Jersey Forest Fire Service is responding to a wildfire in Burlington County on Friday. The fire is burning in the area of City Line Road in Browns Mills.

Please avoid the area at this time. pic.twitter.com/D6yWfmeUL9 — New Jersey Forest Fire Service (@njdepforestfire) June 9, 2023

People are asked to avoid the area at this time.