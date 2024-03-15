Officer released from hospital following injury in deadly shooting in Hamilton Township, New Jersey

Gunman killed after exchanging fire with police officer in Hamilton Township, New Jersey

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- An officer who was recovering after being shot multiple times in the line of duty about a week ago has now been released from the hospital.

The New Jersey State Police Benevolent Association said on Friday night the Hamilton officer was released on social media.

"Hamilton Police, Hamilton Police PBA 66, and Officer's family would thank everyone who offered prayers and support," the social post said.

The Mercer County Prosecutor's office confirmed to CBS Philadelphia on March 8 that an officer was taken to the hospital after responding to the 1800 block of Orchard Avenue.

Hamilton Police said a man fired at officers as they responded to the call at around 10 p.m.

The New Jersey Attorney General's Office said the man was armed with a rifle during the shooting and exchanged gunfire with two officers. According to the Attorney General's Office, the man was shot and killed during the incident.

Hamilton Township Mayor Jeff Martin spoke about how the incident is impacting the community and the family of the man who died.

"So much of this is a cycle of trauma," Martin said. "You've got now the deceased who had two children. And you hope the trauma they experience doesn't carry on to their future and for others who may be involved."