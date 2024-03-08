Officer hospitalized after shot in Hamilton Township, New Jersey

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- An officer responding to a domestic incident Friday night in Hamilton Township was taken to the hospital after being shot, a Mercer County prosecutor confirmed with CBS Philadelphia.

Officials said the incident happened on the 1800 block of Orchard Avenue around 10 p.m. and one other person was also shot.

The Hamilton officer's condition is unknown at this time.

