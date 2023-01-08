One-year-old child dies after car crash in Delaware

HARRINGTON, Del. (CBS) -- A deadly car crash involving a one-year-old boy is under investigation by the Delaware State Police. The crash happened Sunday afternoon when a car attempted to switch lanes south of Harrington.

Officials say the one-year-old boy from Maryland was taken to a hospital by an ambulance with serious injuries and was later pronounced dead. They are withholding the child's name due to notifying family members and next of kin.

Authorities say a Ford Fiesta hit the right front of a Toyota Tacoma when trying to go from the right lane of South Dupont Highway south of Raceway Boulevard to the left lane. The aftermath of the crash caused the driver of the Fiesta to lose control, hit a tree, and overturn the hood of the car.

⚠️ Traffic Alert, Harrington ⚠️



Southbound S. Dupont Highway (US 13) at Tower Hill Road will be closed for an extended time due to a fatal accident. — Delaware State Police (@DEStatePolice) January 7, 2023

The Tacoma has small damages to the bumper according to the release from the Delaware State Police.

The 27-year-old woman from Maryland identified as the driver of the Fiesta was taken to a hospital for injuries and officials say she will be okay. The one-year-old boy was a passenger in the Fiesta and according to the release the child was secured in the back passenger seat with a front-facing car seat.

Officials say the driver of the Tacoma, a 49-year-old woman from Delaware, and the passenger didn't report any injuries.

The area was closed for about six hours and no other cars were involved in the crash.