Man shot, killed near crowded bars, restaurants in Philadelphia

33-year-old identified as man killed in Philadelphia's Old City, police still looking for shooter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are searching for the suspect accused of fatally shooting a man in Old City on Wednesday night.

Police said 33-year-old Michael Clemens was fatally shot around 11:30 p.m. at South 2nd and Chestnut streets, near several crowded bars and restaurants.

Surveillance video shows Clemens approaching the driver's side of a car, the door then opens and Clemens falls to the ground.

Clemens was shot multiple times in the neck, chest and torso. He was taken to Jefferson Hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after midnight.

At least five shots were fired from a semi-automatic weapon, police said.

Officers found a handgun next to Clemens but don't know if that belonged to Clemens or the shooter.

Police do not have a motive for the shooting at this time.