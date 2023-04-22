Officials announce trauma-informed counseling to Philadelphia rec centers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Gun violence can reverberate through neighborhoods but Philadelphia rec centers will start providing trauma-informed counseling. It comes just a few days after a teenager was shot outside of a North Philly rec center.

The sad reality for many parents raising children in some parts of Philly means you're scared your own kids could be the city's next gunshot victim. But the Tustin Playground is one of several that will provide trauma counseling to those who need it.

While shooting hoops on a sunny spring Friday at the Tustin recreation center in the city's Overbrook Park section, Chris Farrow admits there's a different kind of shooting he hears on a regular basis. Blasts of gunfire ripping through the neighborhood so often that the 29-year-old is used to it.

"It's regular, you know what I'm saying?" Farrow said. "It is what it is, you know what I'm saying? It's part of life at this point."

Chris Farrow, 29, says hearing gunshots in Overbrook Park is not uncommon. He admits it shouldn't be that way and he hopes teens especially use the counseling

Sarah Lockett, walking her dog, says she's all too familiar with the sound of whirling police helicopters circling above the neighborhood, searching for suspects.

"It's scary. This neighborhood didn't use to be like that," Lockett said, "And it's just scary that you don't know what's going on here.

For some here, it can be a constant state of dread and trauma.

"It's often said hurt people hurt people. But the opposite is true as well," Lieutenant Governor Austin Davis said. "It's time we stop the tide of gun violence in our communities."

Lt. Gov. Davis joined Philly Mayor Jim Kenney and other city leaders Friday to announce funding to bring trauma-informed counseling to six city's rec centers.

"It's organizations like the Center for Families and Relationships that provide a vital service to help children teens and adults heal from the trauma that comes from gun violence," Davis said. "We know that when we invest in programs and services for our families, it's going to pay dividends to come."

"The majority of the funding will be used for staffing," Center for Families and Relationships executive director Jordan Brogan said.

The rec centers include 8th and Diamond Playground in North Philadelphia, Mander Playground in Strawberry Mansion, Feltonville Recreation Center in Feltonville, Rumph-Mallery Recreation Center in Mount Airy, Cecil B. Moore Recreation Center in North Philadelphia, and Tustin Recreation Center in Overbrook.

The six rec centers are in areas with high levels of violence, city officials say. The long term hope is it will prevent shootings

"Each of the selected centers is located in an area with a high incidence of violence and services will be available through referrals on a walk-in basis," Parks and Recreation Commissioner Kathryn Ott Lovell said.

Nearly a million state tax dollars are paying a Philly nonprofit for the counseling says Mayor Kenney.

"As we expand access to rec centers for weekend hours and continue to make improvements to rec centers, complements these greatly," Kenney said.

A mix of therapists and case managers will work at six rec centers in North Philadelphia, Strawberry Mansion and other places officials describe as areas with high levels of violence. It's expected to start in June.

"We will be providing free evidence-based counseling services to those most impacted by gun violence and presenting symptoms of post-traumatic stress," Brogan said.

Farrow says he hopes those experiencing trauma get the help they need.

"I think it's good because nowadays kids need a little more guidance," Farrow said.

Petrillo: Why are teens shooting other teens? What has to change?

Senator Vincent Hughes: What has to change is more investments like the one we're making here and making sure those investments get embedded into communities so that young people and families can see a different path.

The Philly nonprofit is offering both individual therapy sessions and group workshops.

Officials believe in the long term, trauma-informed counseling could prevent future shootings.