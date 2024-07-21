After a night of "Summertime Vibes" in Ocean City, Night in Venice award winners announced
OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS) — Summertime vibes were on full display Saturday night in Ocean City for Night in Venice.
The theme was "Summertime Vibes: A Tribute to Jimmy Buffett," and dozens of boats and houses were honored for their festive decorations.
Winners can pick up awards at City Hall, 861 Asbury Avenue.
See the full list of award winners.
Boat results
Boat Number, name of the boat, family's name and theme
Best in show, 25 feet and over: #223, GI Joe, Tortis, Life Gives You Limes, Make Margaritas
Best in show, 24 feet and under: #244, That's What Sea Said, Young & Beiswinger Families, It's 5 O'Clock in Ocean City
Best Commercial: #227, PHANTOM, Sea Philly, Flamingo Fever, Sea Philly River Cruising Tours
Best Non-profit: #213, Reel Addiction, Eachus, Protect Our Coast
Best Decorated, 25 feet and over
1st Place: #257, Shanti, Toner Family, Parrot Head Beach Club
2nd Place: #249, Brook Sea III, Bob Brook, Jimmy Buffett
3rd Place: #233, Lady Lou, Rising Tide Charters, LLC, Cheese Burger in Paradise
Best Decorated, 24 feet and under
1st Place: #274, Perfect Timing, Richard Ciabattoni, Farewell To Jimmy Buffett
2nd Place: #250, Heading West, Gillespie, Lost Shaker of Salt
3rd Place: #258, The Jemmer, Alex Manna, Cheeseburger in Paradise
Best Comic, 25 feet and over
1st Place: #232, Reel Fun, Feel Fun Fishing, Margaretville
Best Comic, 24 feet and under
1st Place: #275. The Grateful Fred, Fred Bornhardt, Cheeseburger in Paradise
2nd Place: #278, Unnamed, Charles Carleton, 5 O'Clock Somewhere
3rd Place: #220, At Last, Glen Marshall, Cheeseburger in Paradise
Best Musical, 25 feet and over
1st Place: #269, Chief, Bob Lojewski, Buffet
Best Musical, 24 feet and under
1st Place: #239, Dauntless 220, Peter Reed, Summertime
Most Original, 25 feet and over
1st Place: #255, Eliza Gail, Daniel Higgins, "Cheesesteak" In Paradise
2nd Place: #242, Marabella, Roberto Marques, It's 5 O'Clock Somewhere
3rd Place: #229, Andiamo, Eric Angstadt, F1 Ocean City Grand Prix
Most Original, 24 feet and under
1st Place: #247, Three Captains, Womer Family, Cheeseburger in Ocean City
2nd Place: #245, Rockin N Reeling, Chris Leo, Margaritaville
3rd Place: #219, Reel Nauti, Philip Maceno, Nor'Easter Nick Looks For His Lost Shaker of Salt
House results
Number, last name, theme
Zone 1:
1st Place: #65, Hornyak, Barbie's OC Beach Blast
2nd Place: #141, Yurgin, Margaritaville
3rd Place: #145, Desrosiers, Wasting Away in Ocean Cityville
Zone 2:
1st Place: #92, Greene, Wasting Away Again in Oceancityville!
2nd Place: #133, Eni, It's Always 5 O'Clock in Ocean City
3rd Place: #157, McMahon, Parrot Heads
Zone 3:
1st Place: #158, Kelly, A Cheeseburger in Paradise on Christmas Island
2nd Place: #55, Kelly/Fitzpatrick, Squeeze Me Baby, One More Lime!
3rd Place: #134, Colsher, Last Cheeseburger in Paradise
Zone 4:
1st Place: #31, Hernandez, Paradise On Pleasure
2nd Place: #19, Dimeglio, If Life Gives You Limes, Make Margaritas!
3rd Place: #49, Walker/LoSasso, Parrot-dise on the Bay
Zone 5:
1st Place: #79, Thornton, Hooked on NIV – A Tribute to OCMTC 65th Anniversary
2nd Place: #131, Rossiter, OCNJ is Where I'm A-Gonne Go When The Volcano Blows
3rd Place: #89, Weber, Birds of a Feather – Flock Together
Zone 6:
1st Place: #81, Myers, Ocean City – Buffett Style
2nd Place: #104, Raganato, Reganatoville
3rd Place: #39, Chiumento, Wasting Away in Deadpoolville
Zone 7:
1st Place: #112, Miller, Fins Up!
2nd Place: #99, Scanlons/Brandenberges, The Family Circus
3rd Place: #100, McCarraher/Prettyman, Bonjour Olympics 2024!
Zone 8:
1st Place: #118, Dorney, It's 5 O'Clock Somewhere
2nd Place: #122, Boyle, We Love Jimmy Buffett
3rd Place: #114, Hurly, Cheeseburger in Jimmy's Paradise
Zone 9:
1st Place: #137, Maxwell, Chillin' Like a Villain in OC
2nd Place: #136, Hoffman, Encanto in Paradise
3rd Place: #52, Marshall/Rombola, Lost Shaker of Salt
Zone 10:
1st Place: #36, Conner, Olympics Summer Games 2024 in Paris
2nd Place: #50, Church, Cheeseburger in OC
3rd Place: #151, Caricich, Flamingos in Paradise
Zone 11:
1st Place: #88, Ruh, Jimmy Buffett King of Mardi Gras
2nd Place: #140, Huber, Night in Nashville
3rd Place: #32, Weigel, Yes, I Am A Pirate!
Zone 12:
1st Place: #84, Votta, This Ain't Texas
2nd Place: #75, Hill, Margaritaville in OC!
3rd Place: #165, Seeburger, Seeburgers in Paradise
Zone 13:
1st Place: #82, Rafetto, To OC We Go, When The Volcano Blows!
2nd Place: #38, Van Stone, Wastin' Away in OceanCity-ville
3rd Place: #155, Coluzzi, It's Vienna's Golden Birthday Somewhere
Zone 14 (Condo/Commercial):
1st Place: #42, Bay Club Condos, It's Always 5 O'Clock At The Bay Club
2nd Place: #33, Harbor House, Wasted Away in HARBOR-Ritaville
3rd Place: #51, Bay Village, Flamingo Bay