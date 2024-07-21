After a night of "Summertime Vibes" in Ocean City, Night in Venice award winners announced

Checking out Johnson's Popcorn and Nauti Donuts in Ocean City, NJ

OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS) — Summertime vibes were on full display Saturday night in Ocean City for Night in Venice.

The theme was "Summertime Vibes: A Tribute to Jimmy Buffett," and dozens of boats and houses were honored for their festive decorations.

Winners can pick up awards at City Hall, 861 Asbury Avenue.

See the full list of award winners.

Boat results

Boat Number, name of the boat, family's name and theme

Best in show, 25 feet and over: #223, GI Joe, Tortis, Life Gives You Limes, Make Margaritas

Best in show, 24 feet and under: #244, That's What Sea Said, Young & Beiswinger Families, It's 5 O'Clock in Ocean City

Best Commercial: #227, PHANTOM, Sea Philly, Flamingo Fever, Sea Philly River Cruising Tours

Best Non-profit: #213, Reel Addiction, Eachus, Protect Our Coast

Best Decorated, 25 feet and over

1st Place: #257, Shanti, Toner Family, Parrot Head Beach Club

2nd Place: #249, Brook Sea III, Bob Brook, Jimmy Buffett

3rd Place: #233, Lady Lou, Rising Tide Charters, LLC, Cheese Burger in Paradise

Best Decorated, 24 feet and under

1st Place: #274, Perfect Timing, Richard Ciabattoni, Farewell To Jimmy Buffett

2nd Place: #250, Heading West, Gillespie, Lost Shaker of Salt

3rd Place: #258, The Jemmer, Alex Manna, Cheeseburger in Paradise

Best Comic, 25 feet and over

1st Place: #232, Reel Fun, Feel Fun Fishing, Margaretville

Best Comic, 24 feet and under

1st Place: #275. The Grateful Fred, Fred Bornhardt, Cheeseburger in Paradise

2nd Place: #278, Unnamed, Charles Carleton, 5 O'Clock Somewhere

3rd Place: #220, At Last, Glen Marshall, Cheeseburger in Paradise

Best Musical, 25 feet and over

1st Place: #269, Chief, Bob Lojewski, Buffet

Best Musical, 24 feet and under

1st Place: #239, Dauntless 220, Peter Reed, Summertime

Most Original, 25 feet and over

1st Place: #255, Eliza Gail, Daniel Higgins, "Cheesesteak" In Paradise

2nd Place: #242, Marabella, Roberto Marques, It's 5 O'Clock Somewhere

3rd Place: #229, Andiamo, Eric Angstadt, F1 Ocean City Grand Prix

Most Original, 24 feet and under

1st Place: #247, Three Captains, Womer Family, Cheeseburger in Ocean City

2nd Place: #245, Rockin N Reeling, Chris Leo, Margaritaville

3rd Place: #219, Reel Nauti, Philip Maceno, Nor'Easter Nick Looks For His Lost Shaker of Salt

House results

Number, last name, theme

Zone 1:

1st Place: #65, Hornyak, Barbie's OC Beach Blast

2nd Place: #141, Yurgin, Margaritaville

3rd Place: #145, Desrosiers, Wasting Away in Ocean Cityville

Zone 2:

1st Place: #92, Greene, Wasting Away Again in Oceancityville!

2nd Place: #133, Eni, It's Always 5 O'Clock in Ocean City

3rd Place: #157, McMahon, Parrot Heads

Zone 3:

1st Place: #158, Kelly, A Cheeseburger in Paradise on Christmas Island

2nd Place: #55, Kelly/Fitzpatrick, Squeeze Me Baby, One More Lime!

3rd Place: #134, Colsher, Last Cheeseburger in Paradise

Zone 4:

1st Place: #31, Hernandez, Paradise On Pleasure

2nd Place: #19, Dimeglio, If Life Gives You Limes, Make Margaritas!

3rd Place: #49, Walker/LoSasso, Parrot-dise on the Bay

Zone 5:

1st Place: #79, Thornton, Hooked on NIV – A Tribute to OCMTC 65th Anniversary

2nd Place: #131, Rossiter, OCNJ is Where I'm A-Gonne Go When The Volcano Blows

3rd Place: #89, Weber, Birds of a Feather – Flock Together

Zone 6:

1st Place: #81, Myers, Ocean City – Buffett Style

2nd Place: #104, Raganato, Reganatoville

3rd Place: #39, Chiumento, Wasting Away in Deadpoolville

Zone 7:

1st Place: #112, Miller, Fins Up!

2nd Place: #99, Scanlons/Brandenberges, The Family Circus

3rd Place: #100, McCarraher/Prettyman, Bonjour Olympics 2024!

Zone 8:

1st Place: #118, Dorney, It's 5 O'Clock Somewhere

2nd Place: #122, Boyle, We Love Jimmy Buffett

3rd Place: #114, Hurly, Cheeseburger in Jimmy's Paradise

Zone 9:

1st Place: #137, Maxwell, Chillin' Like a Villain in OC

2nd Place: #136, Hoffman, Encanto in Paradise

3rd Place: #52, Marshall/Rombola, Lost Shaker of Salt

Zone 10:

1st Place: #36, Conner, Olympics Summer Games 2024 in Paris

2nd Place: #50, Church, Cheeseburger in OC

3rd Place: #151, Caricich, Flamingos in Paradise

Zone 11:

1st Place: #88, Ruh, Jimmy Buffett King of Mardi Gras

2nd Place: #140, Huber, Night in Nashville

3rd Place: #32, Weigel, Yes, I Am A Pirate!

Zone 12:

1st Place: #84, Votta, This Ain't Texas

2nd Place: #75, Hill, Margaritaville in OC!

3rd Place: #165, Seeburger, Seeburgers in Paradise

Zone 13:

1st Place: #82, Rafetto, To OC We Go, When The Volcano Blows!

2nd Place: #38, Van Stone, Wastin' Away in OceanCity-ville

3rd Place: #155, Coluzzi, It's Vienna's Golden Birthday Somewhere

Zone 14 (Condo/Commercial):

1st Place: #42, Bay Club Condos, It's Always 5 O'Clock At The Bay Club

2nd Place: #33, Harbor House, Wasted Away in HARBOR-Ritaville

3rd Place: #51, Bay Village, Flamingo Bay