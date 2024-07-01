Ocean City businesses brace for Fourth of July crowds as families flock to shore

Fourth of July holiday week underway at the Jersey Shore

OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS) -- The crowds down the Jersey Shore are only going to get bigger ahead of Fourth of July. Many people are getting a jump start on the holiday later this week.

Manco & Manco Pizza had a line out of the door, and Shriver's Salt Water Taffy & Fudge was packed in Ocean City, New Jersey, Monday night.

"We are well-staffed right now and we have every register open on Fourth of July," said Aidan Yargar, who works at Shriver's.

Yargar said while they are crowded every day, they are ready for the holiday rush.

Crowds were on the boardwalk Monday night as the sun set over the ocean.

"There is like 14 of us and we are just enjoying the beach, enjoying the boardwalk, and we go out to dinner and just have a great time," said Glenn Reed, who lives in Quakertown, Pennsylvania.

Many families said they are in Ocean City for the week, and it's just the start of the fun for them, especially with the Fourth of July approaching.

"We are going to sit on my top deck, and we are going to watch the fireworks," Joe Canale said.

As the holiday quickly approaches, families are enjoying the time spent together and making memories.

"We are going to be by the beach for the morning, build sandcastles, go back and have a barbecue and eat hamburgers and hot dogs," said Dylan Mattioli, who lives in Willow Grove, Pennsylvania.