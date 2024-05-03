Woman dies after construction accident near University of Pittsburgh's campus

Woman killed by runaway steel drum from Pittsburgh construction site Woman killed by runaway steel drum from Pittsburgh construction site 02:14

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A woman is dead after a large steel drum rolled away from the construction site of the University of Pittsburgh's new sports complex in Oakland.

Emergency crews were called to the scene on Friday morning just before 11 a.m. for reports of a woman with a serious head injury lying in the street. Bystanders said they tried to save the woman via CPR but her injuries were too severe. Once medics arrived on the scene, she was pronounced dead.

"A large, metal steel drum that escaped from the construction site, rolled down the hill, broke through a section of fencing, and the woman was on the sidewalk, street area when she was struck by the runway piece of metal," said Pittsburgh Public Safety Public Information Officer Emily Bourne.

Bourne said the cylinder weighed at least a ton.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, the victim was a staff member at one of the hospitals in Oakland. KDKA-TV has learned the victim worked at UPMC Western Psychiatric Hospital. Her name hasn't been released yet.

The Blackwell Law Firm sent a statement on behalf of one of the contractors, Costa Contracting, about the accident.

"With heavy hearts, Costa Contracting wishes to extend their deepest condolences to the family of the woman who lost her life today. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family during this profoundly difficult time," the statement read.

The company said it respects the family's privacy and asked others do the same.

The University of Pittsburgh said the city and OSHA will lead the investigation with the school's full support. "We offer our sincere condolences to the family and friends of the victim," the university said in a statement.

Recent graduate Gabby Mariano said, "There's construction everywhere."

"It's unfortunate that our beautiful campus is always under construction and obviously it's proving to be dangerous as well," Mariano said.

Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey in a statement said he was "deeply saddened" by the accident. "On behalf of the City of Pittsburgh, we offer our sincerest condolences and prayers to the family and friends of the victim," he said.

UPMC also released a statement, saying in part, "UPMC is aware of this tragedy and our immediate concern is the safety and well-being of our employees, patients and visitors. While this was not a UPMC construction site, we know this tragedy will impact our campuses."