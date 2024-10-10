Watch CBS News
Photos show the northern lights in the Philadelphia region

By Tom Ignudo, CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

The northern lights were visible across the Philadelphia region on Thursday night as plenty of residents snapped photos of the historic event. 

The lights became visible around the Philly area on Thursday night after central Pennsylvania got a glimpse of the northern lights earlier this week. 

Derrick Pitts, the chief astronomer at the Franklin Institute took a photo of the aurora borealis from Wynnefield. 

Viewers sent plenty of photos of the northern lights to CBS News Philadelphia. 

What are the northern lights? 

The northern lights are visible when a solar flare spews large amounts of magnetized plasma known as coronal mass ejections (CMEs) into space. 

When those CMEs are directed at Earth, they can create a geomagnetic storm, which, according to NASA, creates a major disturbance in our magnetic field. These storms produce the northern lights, but they can also lead to power outages and sometimes radio blackouts.  

Luckily, the Philadelphia region was in the viewing line of the northern lights on Thursday night. Earlier this year, Philadelphia was unlucky when the region had a chance to see the aurora in May. 

Unfortunately if you live within the city of Philadelphia, you most likely weren't able to see the lights on Thursday night. 

Tom Ignudo

Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.

